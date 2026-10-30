AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Mexico on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Mexico voters are electing federal and state leaders and other officeholders. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied on Tuesday.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time, which is 9 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, attorney general, secretary of state, statewide ballot measures, state Senate, state House, state auditor, land commissioner and state treasurer.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 712,000 votes were cast in the 2022 race for governor in New Mexico.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 63% of votes in the 2022 race for governor in New Mexico were cast early or by absentee ballot. The latest advance vote totals for New Mexico can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker.

When are early and absentee votes released?

New Mexico’s 33 counties vary in terms of when they release different types of vote results. About half are expected to release all or almost all of their mail and early in-person voting results in the first vote update of the night. In-person Election Day vote results are also included in the first vote update in some counties, but most are released over the course of the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported right after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 10:33 p.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 12:48 a.m. ET on Nov. 6.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Recounts in New Mexico are automatic if the vote margin is less than 0.25% of total votes cast in federal or statewide office. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/.

By CAMILLE BAKER and ROBERT YOON

Associated Press