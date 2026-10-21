Sen. Susan Collins calls for removal of radio ad attacking Democrat Troy Jackson as a ‘creep’

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins distanced herself from a new radio ad attacking Democratic opponent Troy Jackson as a “freak” and a “creep” because “he has two kids with his cousin,” saying Wednesday that it should be taken down.

The spot, airing on Maine radio in the form of a country song, is from the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Republicans. Among the lyrics in the jingle: “If he’ll screw his own family, he’ll screw yours too.”

Collins told reporters during a campaign appearance in Lewiston that she “had nothing to do with that ad.” She added that federal law bans her from coordinating with the super PAC, but she has publicly called for it to be removed.

Previously, in a Politico story in September, Collins referenced Jackson’s relationship with a second cousin.

“I’m not going to bring up the fact that the mother of his two children is his second cousin,” Collins said. “I don’t know whether people know that or not.”

In an op-ed published Wednesday, Lana Pelletier, Jackson’s partner, criticized the radio ad and other attacks on her family by Collins and her supporters, saying she never thought they “would stoop this low.”

“Sen. Collins has been quick to demand respect and decency for herself. My family deserved the same,” Pelletier said.

“I am not a helpless woman who needs politicians to tell the world what happened in my own life. And I am not a punchline or a caricature of where I come from,” she added.

Jackson, a former state lawmaker and lumberjack, and Pelletier are longtime partners who have two sons together.

Jackson’s campaign manager, Dan Gottlieb, said Wednesday that Collins owes Jackson’s family an apology.

“Susan Collins herself spread these disgusting personal attacks on Troy’s family,” he said. “Now she wants Mainers to believe she’s above the very attacks she helped spread.”

Democrats are hoping for a win by Jackson over the incumbent Collins as the party tries to retake the Senate.

Also Wednesday, Collins lamented how negative much campaign advertising has been during this election cycle.

“This race is unique in Maine history in the number of personal attacks,” Collins said.

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Kruesi reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press