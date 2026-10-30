AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Maryland on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore seeks a second term on Tuesday as he stakes his political capital on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow his party to enter the mid-decade redistricting fray ahead of the 2028 election.

Voters are also deciding races for the U.S. House, the state Legislature and other state and local offices, amid speculation about whether Moore will run next for president, which he has denied.

Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied:

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in contested races for U.S. House, governor, attorney general, comptroller, state Senate, House of Delegates, county executive in Montgomery, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard, Frederick and Harford counties, Montgomery County Council, Frederick County sheriff and three statewide ballot measures, including Question 3 on congressional redistricting.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

Just shy of 2 million votes were cast in Maryland’s election for governor in 2022.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 45% of the vote in the 2022 gubernatorial election was cast early in-person or by mail.

The latest advance vote totals for Maryland can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker.

When are early and absentee votes released?

All 24 Maryland counties are expected to release all or almost all in-person early voting results in their first vote reports of the night. Results from mail and in-person Election Day voting are released throughout the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

In the 2024 general election, the AP first reported results at 8:22 p.m. ET, or 22 minutes after polls closed. The vote count reached the halfway mark at 9:24 p.m. ET. The last vote update of the night was at 2 a.m. ET with about 82% of total votes counted. The count reached 90% at 7:02 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, six days after Election Day.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Recounts in Maryland are not automatic. A losing candidate (or voter on a ballot measure) may request and pay for a recount if the vote margin between the top two is 5% or less of the total votes cast for those two choices. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/.

By ROBERT YOON and CAMILLE BAKER

Associated Press