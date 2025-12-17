Billionaire Ray Dalio joins push to fund Trump Accounts, pledging $75 million to Connecticut kids

The U.S. Treasury asked major philanthropic donors to contribute to new investment accounts for children Wednesday as part of what Secretary Scott Bessent called a “50 State Challenge” to raise funds for the Trump Accounts program.

“The president is calling on our nation’s business leaders and philanthropic organizations to help us make America great again by securing the financial future of America’s children,” Bessent said in an address.

The billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio, along with his wife Barbara, announced they would commit $250 to 300,000 children in Connecticut who live in ZIP codes where the median income is less than $150,000. Dalio founded the investment firm Bridgewater Associates and lives in Connecticut.

The Dalios’ $75 million commitment follows the $6.25 billion pledge from billionaires Michael and Susan Dell earlier in December. The Dells promised to invest $250 in the accounts of 25 million children 10 and under who live in ZIP codes across the country that also have that median income.

The new investment accounts were created as part of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending legislation, passed over the summer. Under the new law, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will deposit $1,000 into the investment accounts of children born during Trump’s second term.

The Treasury has not yet launched the new accounts.

“Starting on July 4th, our nation’s 250th anniversary, parents, family members, employers and friends will be able to contribute up to $5,000 to each Trump Account each year,” Bessent said Wednesday.

Brad Gerstner, a venture capitalist, who championed the accounts, said the Treasury will create an account for every child in the U.S. who has a Social Security number but private companies will eventually administer the accounts. Parents or guardians will have to claim the accounts on behalf of their children. For children born before Trump came to office and who don’t qualify for the funds from the Dells and the Dalios, their families can open and fund their own Trump Account if they choose.

Money in the accounts must be invested in an index fund that tracks the overall stock market. When the children turn 18, they can withdraw the funds to put toward their education, to buy a home or to start a business.

Bessent said employers, family members and philanthropists can put funds into the accounts and that the administration hopes states will also eventually set up programs to invest in the accounts as well.

