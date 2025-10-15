Kirk, Louise

Louise Kirk, born on September 29, 1945, in Sacramento, California, lived a life defined by family, community, and creativity.

Louise met the love of her life, Jim, in 1961, and together they built a beautiful life centered on family, friendship, and service to others. She spent many years active in 4-H with her daughters, raising sheep and sharing her talents in cake decorating, a skill she became well known for in the community. Louise delighted in creating hand-decorated birthday cakes for countless children, each one made with her signature love and creativity.

Professionally, Louise dedicated her career to healthcare, serving as an office manager for several dental practices, where she was known for her warmth, efficiency, and compassion for patients.

After retiring, Louise and Jim moved to Columbia, where they became beloved docents, immersing themselves in the area’s Gold Rush history. Louise took great joy in her work as a representative at Eagle Cottage and in her leadership role at the American Hotel during Columbia Diggins, helping to teach visiting students-both local and from afar-about California’s rich past. She later worked in the bakery during the Diggins, where she shared her enthusiasm, warmth, and storytelling with visitors from near and far.

Beyond her volunteerism, Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and nana. She was a familiar face at high school football games, where she proudly watched her grandchildren play and cheer. Her famous oatmeal cookies became a local favorite­ treasured by players, parents, and fans alike.

In 2017, Louise and Jim moved to Jamestown to be closer to their daughter, son-in­ law, and grandchildren, continuing to cherish time with family and friends.

Louise will be remembered for her generosity, love, creativity, community spirit, and the joy she brought to everything she did-from the perfect birthday cake to the history lessons that inspired young minds.