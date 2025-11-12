Irwin, Brayden

In Loving Memory of Brayden Robert Irwin. December 26, 2008 – October 10, 2025

Born in Sonora, California on December 26, 2008, at 4:45 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

From the very first moment we held him, we knew our world had changed forever. Brayden was Ashley’s firstborn child, the light of our lives, and the heartbeat of our family. He was also the first grandchild to Ashley’s parents, Brian and Carol Winans, who were so proud of their bright, beautiful grandson.

Just fourteen months later, Brayden became a big brother to his sister Makaylee – a role he embraced with pride and love. The two of them shared a bond that was unbreakable. Through every joy and every trial, they always had each other. Even during the hardest times, when life felt uncertain, their laughter and closeness reminded each of us that love always finds a way.

In time, our family grew again, and Brayden was blessed with the dad he had always wanted and needed – Robert Kerr. From the very beginning, Brayden and Rob shared a natural bond, one built on mutual respect, humor, and shared passions. A year later, our family was blessed again with Brayden’s baby sister, Kinsley. Being a big brother was one of Brayden’s greatest joys. He adored his sisters and took pride in being their protector, their teacher, and their biggest cheerleader.

Brayden and Rob shared countless memories together – fishing trips, talks about cars, and endless movie marathons filled with Marvel heroes, DC legends, and Star Wars adventures. Every year, Brayden’s birthday, the day after Christmas, became an extra celebration of love and laughter as they watched a new superhero or Star Wars release together. Many nights, they stayed up late into the early morning hours, talking, laughing, and making memories that will live in our hearts forever.

From the time he was just a little boy, Brayden loved skateboarding. It was a passion he shared with his uncle, Chad Winans. Though they lived far apart, their shared love for skating kept them connected through phone calls, photos, and talks about tricks, boards, and bearings. Uncle Chad often sent Brayden new boards, and the two would exchange stories like best friends. One of our favorite memories is of Brayden proudly recreating a photo of his uncle, standing with his skateboard at the same high school Chad once attended. They looked so much alike that family members would sometimes call him “Chad” by accident, and Brayden would just smile that big, knowing smile.

Brayden was our social butterfly. He had an incredible gift. He had the ability to walk into any room and make it brighter. His energy, his warmth, and his radiant smile could lift anyone’s spirit. He made friends easily and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

In sixth grade, Brayden began attending youth group at Twain Harte Bible Church, and that’s where his love for Jesus began to bloom. But it was his first trip to Fuge Christian Camp in seventh grade that truly deepened his faith. He came home from that trip filled with an unshakable joy – a spark that lit a fire in his heart. He wanted everyone to know the peace, love, and purpose he had found in Jesus.

As Brayden grew, so did his faith. He became a light in this world – one that reflected the love of Christ to all who knew him. As Matthew 5:14 says, “You are the light of the world.” Our son truly embodied that verse. He shone brightly, guiding others toward hope, kindness, and faith.

Though our time with Brayden was far too short, his impact will live on forever in the laughter we shared, the love he gave, and the light he brought into our lives. There are no words to describe how deeply he is missed or how much he is loved. But we hold on to the promise that this is not goodbye.

We will see you again, our beautiful boy. Until then, shine bright in heaven, Brayden.

You will forever be our heart, our light, our son.