Costello, Diane

Diane was born in San Francisco to Frank + Benilde Serresseque. She was raised, along with her two brothers, Frank Jr. and Louie, in Burlingame, CA. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, B.I.S., and Mercy High School. She was from a tight-knit loving family that included her Aunts, Uncles, and cousins; the Dezerega + McCarthy families.

Diane met her husband of 60 years, Tim, when they worked together at S&W Fine Foods. They married on September 25, 1965. Together they raised three children, Tim IV, Julie, and Lynnette, in Burlingame.

Diane was involved with the community in Burlingame for many years, She worked at McKinley Elementary as a teacher’s aide and a yard duty attendant. She volunteered at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, was PTA president at Washington Elementary School, Girl Scouts leader, and score keeper at her children’s sporting events.

Around 2000, Tim and Diane retired to Twain Harte in Tuolumne County. They were welcomed by a wonderful community and met many new friends. She continued to volunteer at the Chamber of Commerce, Brentwood Lake, All Saints Catholic Church, and the Ladies Guild.

One of the things she loved most is when her grandchildren, Jason, Macey, Jordyn, Nathan, Devyn, and Chace, would visit and she could take them to the lake, play games with them, work on puzzles, and fix them her favorite foods.