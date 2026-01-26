Polley, Carol

Carol Lee Polley of Twain Harte, California , passed away on January 19, 2026 at Sonora, California at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, retired judge William G. Polley; her son, William Gregory Polley (Colleen) of Fair Oaks, CA; two living daughters, Tamara Michelle Polley (Douglas Poe), of Tuolumne, CA and Susan Rachelle Polley of Folsom, CA. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Karen Rene Jansz, in 2024.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jessica Cokinos (Ted), Jenelle Poore (Steven), Julia Polley, Carlee Jansz, Derek Jansz, Danner Poe, Joshua Poe, Sophia Langenfeld and Frank Langenfeld, and five great grandchildren: Savannah Cokinos, William Westin Cokinos, Teddy Cokinos, Charlotte Poore and Caroline Poore.

Carol was an accomplished quilter, seamstress and smocker but her passion in life was her family. Her legacy is her unconditional love and her unfailing commitment to Jesus Christ. She instilled her faith in her children and their children and grandchildren by her words and her example. She was a loving and supportive wife, always kind, always strong, always faithful, always wise. Her times at the beach with her grandchildren were the highlights of her life. The kids liked it, too.

A private graveside service will be held as she requested. Donations in Carol’s memory may be sent to Spectrum Ministries, a mission organization that serves impoverished children in Tijuana, Mexico, at PO Box 17447, San Diego, CA 92177-7447, or any charity of the donor’s choice.