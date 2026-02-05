Houck, James

In Loving Memory: James Houck

June 1, 1945 – January 21, 2026

James (Jim) Houck, a lifelong resident of Sonora and a dedicated son of the Sierra timberlands, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2026. A descendant of Tuolumne County pioneer Henry Browne, Jim’s life and legacy were deeply rooted in the history of the Mother Lode.

A Legacy in the Woods

Born in Sonora on June 1, 1945, to Fred and Dorothy Houck, Jim was the son of a lumber camp boss. He entered the industry at an early age, following the footsteps of his great-grandfather Henry Browne, grandfather York Houck, and father Fred Houck.

Over a long and respected career, Jim witnessed the evolution of the local timber industry. He worked through the changing ownerships of the Sonora mill—from Pickering Lumber Company to Louisiana Paciﬁc, Fibreboard, and ﬁnally Sierra Paciﬁc Industries. Jim was a pillar of the mill community until his retirement in 2001.

Life at Browne’s Meadow

In 1963, Jim met Antonette (Toni) Congelosi, just before his senior year at Sonora High School. They married on February 11, 1967, beginning a partnership of nearly 60 years. As their family grew, Jim became a devoted father and grandfather. A constant and spirited presence in their lives, he was always the loudest to cheer at baseball games and the proudest face in the crowd at every graduation and family celebration.

Upon retiring, Jim and Toni moved to the family ranch, Browne’s Meadow. He spent his days cutting wood, pruning trees, and visiting with friends and relatives, but his greatest joy was passing his love for the land to the next generations. With uncharacteristic patience, he regaled his family with the history and lore of the woods he knew so well, teaching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild how to ﬁsh, catch lizards, ﬁnd the best ﬁrewood, and master the family card game, Pedro. Whether roaming the woods or sitting by the ﬁre, Jim was happiest when his family was by his side at the Ranch.

Family and Remembrance

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved daughters, Carina and Kelleen Houck, and his sister, Lynne St. Claire.

He is survived by his wife, Antonette Houck; his daughter, Danielle Houck (Nate Cooke); his grandchildren, Meagan Morales (Daniel Morales), Jackson Cooke, and Thomas Cooke; and his great-grandchild, Olivia Morales. He also leaves behind a large community of extended family and friends.

Service Information

A celebration of life will be held in Sonora on March 22, 2026, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. All who knew and loved Jim are welcome to attend. The family requests that those planning to attend kindly RSVP to https://www.evite.com/event/00B6IIAE4SKDAALAMEPQ7O4KKNLDWY/ by March 1, 2026.

In lieu of ﬂowers, the family suggests donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

In a ﬁnal tribute to his love for the land, Jim’s family will return his ashes to Browne’s Meadow in a private ceremony later this summer. His spirit remains forever among the tall trees and quiet meadows he called home.