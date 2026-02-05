Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnson Jr., Norbert “Butch”

Sponsored by:

By

Charise Jim

Norbert Dale Johnson Jr. “Butch”, 79, of Columbia, California, born June 29, 1946 in Soulsbyville, California, passed away January 28, 2006 in Columbia, California. Norbert was a lifelong resident of Tuolumne County. He loved the outdoors and being a grandfather to his eight grandchildren. Norbert was a member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Tuolumne County Sportsmen and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was proud to be a great-grandparent and his love of family played a prominent part of his life.

Date of Death: 01/28/2026
Age: 79
Residence: Columbia, California
Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held on February 28th at 2pm at the Elks Lodge in Sonora.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.