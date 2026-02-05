Johnson Jr., Norbert “Butch”

Norbert Dale Johnson Jr. “Butch”, 79, of Columbia, California, born June 29, 1946 in Soulsbyville, California, passed away January 28, 2006 in Columbia, California. Norbert was a lifelong resident of Tuolumne County. He loved the outdoors and being a grandfather to his eight grandchildren. Norbert was a member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Tuolumne County Sportsmen and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was proud to be a great-grandparent and his love of family played a prominent part of his life.