Sharp, Richard

Richard Earnest Sharp

11/28/1950 – 01/29/2026

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Earnest Sharp, 75, announces his passing. Richard left this world on January 29, 2026, in Sonora, California. Born on November 28, 1950, in Tacoma, Washington, Richard graduated from Sonora Union High School in 1970. Immediately after his high school graduation, Richard went to work for Fray Logging, where he spent over four decades in the Sierra Nevada mountains doing what he loved.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest J. Sharp and Jean Martha Sharp Hansen.

Richard is survived by his former wife and the mother of his three children, Pamela Gracia, California; his daughter and son-in-law, Nichole (Nicki) and Michael Kenney, Florida; his daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Robert Taylor, California; and his son, Travis (T.J.) Sharp, California. Grandchildren: Anthony Diemel, Alexandra Diemel, Sydney Brennan and her husband Cianan Brennan, Dean Taylor, Josie Sharp, and Shelby Sharp; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jerry Toledo, California; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Sherry Sharp, Oregon; along with nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman who loved snowmobiling, tinkering in his garage, playing with his hand-built train track, assembling model cars, and deer hunting in the woods. When he wasn’t snowmobiling or in the garage, he could be found in his La-Z-Boy recliner watching old westerns.

He will be missed by his many relatives and lifelong friends.

Currently, there is no service planned.

