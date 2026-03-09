Pineda, Mary

In loving memory of Mary Margaret Pineda, who passed away peacefully at age 73 on 3-1-26, surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born in 1952 in Oakland, California to Edward Courant and Betty Fuller. She was the heart of her family and hosted many treasured family gatherings. Mary supported her community by volunteering for the local 4-H club and VFW Woman’s Auxiliary. Some of her passions included dancing, traveling, cooking, and her Boston terriers. Mary loved her Black Oak Casino family with whom she worked with for over 17 years. She is survived by her loving children Lorajoy, Marymae and Robert and eight grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa, her parents Edward, Joy and Al, and her siblings Gloria, Bill and Gilbert.