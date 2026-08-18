Knowles, Charles “Chuck”

On August 4, 2026, Chuck Knowles went to Heaven. He was born in Muleshoe, Texas, on April 10, 1932. His family moved to Sonora, California, in time for his fourth-grade year at the Dome. From an early age, all Chuck wanted to be was a cowboy.

Local ranchers Henry Sanguinetti and Reno Sardella gave him that opportunity in the foothills and mountains of the Sierra Nevada.

Chuck graduated from Sonora High School in 1950 and became an esteemed bronc rider throughout the Western United States.

While working as a packer at Pinecrest and guiding horseback parties into the Emigrant Wilderness, Chuck met his future wife, Anne Wagener. He later enlisted in the U.S.A.F. and was handpicked to serve as a radar staff sergeant with the first all-weather interceptor squadron in Germany during the Korean War.

Chuck and Anne attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where his senior thesis on corrective horseshoeing became the textbook. The two shared their love of equestrian pursuits, art, and the outdoors, surrounded by many longstanding friends. They had a son, David, and were his biggest supporters.

A lifelong artist, Chuck received acclaim for his oil paintings and pen-and-ink drawings, often depicting events of his life. He also illustrated books and advertisements. Chuck worked as a Teamster on and appeared in countless movies and TV productions filmed throughout the Mother Lode. He was also an EMT and athletic trainer for youth and high school sports.

Chuck was known for his amazing true stories and his vast knowledge of the history of the Emigrant Wilderness. He loved sharing that knowledge with anyone who cared about the mountains.

Chuck was a co-founder of Center Camp, the home of the Twain Harte Horsemen, and an early member of the organization. He served as president of the Tuolumne County Trails Council and recognized as a “Volunteer of the Millennium” helping clear and build miles of trails for hikers, bikers, and equestrians. Along with Neil Thomason, he authored California legislation protecting landowners from liability when allowing public recreational access to their private property.

Later, Chuck married Joanne Hankins, and together they shared many years of their passion for the horse world.

Chuck was tough, caring, generous, dedicated, loving, kind, and humble who loved his family. His kindness, stories, wisdom, and knowledge will be deeply missed but live on through all who knew and loved him.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Nova Knowles; eight siblings; and his wife, Joanne.

He is survived by his son, David Knowles (Kimstar); grandchildren Samantha Schultz (Joseph) and Cassidy Knowles (Erik); and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 22, 2026, at Calvary Chapel Sonora.