Beverly Hills man sentenced to 146 years for overdose deaths of 2 women dumped at hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Beverly Hills man has been sentenced to 146 years to life in prison for the drug overdose deaths of two women who were dumped at two hospitals in Southern California, prosecutors said.

David Brian Pearce, 42, was convicted in February of first-degree murder for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who overdosed on fentanyl. Prosecutors said Pearce supplied them with the drug.

Pearce was also found guilty of crimes against a series of women between 2007 and 2021, including sodomy and rape of an unconscious or sleeping victim.

He was sentenced Wednesday. An email sent to Pearce’s lawyer was not immediately returned Thursday.

“This sentence delivers long-awaited justice for Ms. Cabrales-Arzola, Ms. Giles, and the courageous sexual assault victims who came forward and testified,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

Pearce’s co-defendant, 46-year-old Brant Osborn, is scheduled for a pretrial appointment on Nov. 18. After a mistrial in February, Osborn will likely face a second trial on two counts of accessory to murder after the fact.

Pearce was arrested in December 2021 in connection with the deaths a month earlier of Giles, a model, and her friend, Cabrales-Arzola, an architect.

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola had attended an East Los Angeles warehouse party, after which they went to Pearce’s Beverly Hills townhouse.

Giles was found dead outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City after masked men in a car with no license plates dropped her there, police said.

Cabrales-Arzola was left at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital, where she died 11 days later after being removed from life support.