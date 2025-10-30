California museum’s collection looted: Over 1,000 items stolen in early morning heist

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are investigating the theft of more than 1,000 items from a museum’s collection including metalwork jewelry, Native American baskets and everyday items like athletic trophies that tell the story of the Golden State.

The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 at an off-site storage facility of the Oakland Museum of California, Oakland Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Lori Fogarty, the museum’s director, said Thursday the investigation was going public because the artifacts might show up at flea markets, antique stores or pawn shops.

“They’re not just a loss to the museum,” she said. “They’re a loss to the public, to our community and we’re hoping our community can help us bring them home.”

Fogarty said it appeared to be a crime of opportunity, and not a targeted art theft.

“We think the thieves found a way to enter the building, and they grabbed what they could easily find and snatch and get out of the building with,” she said.

Stolen items include neckpieces by the late artist and metalsmith Florence Resnikoff, a pair of scrimshaw walrus tusks and Native American baskets. But she said much of it was historical memorabilia from the 20th century such as campaign pins and athletic awards.

The mission of the Oakland Museum of California is to document the art, history and natural environment of California, and its collection includes works by California artists from the late 18th century to the present, a well as artifacts, photographs, natural specimens and sound recordings. The museum has mounted shows dedicated to the Black Power movement and student activism.

John Romero, a retired Los Angeles Police Department captain who led the department’s commercial crimes unit, told the Los Angeles Times that the items may already have been sold since the burglary occurred two weeks ago. He expects detectives are looking at resale platforms such as Craigslist and Ebay, and networks that specialize in historic or collectible antiques.

“These people are interested in fast cash, not the full appraisal value,” he told the Times. “They need to get rid of it quickly.”

In January 2013, an Oakland man broke into the museum itself and got away with a California Gold Rush-era jewelry box. Fogarty said the the item was traced to a pawn shop with help from the public, and she hopes the community can help again.

The Oakland Police Department declined to provide further details, but said in its news release that police are working with a unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation that specializes in art crime, including theft, forgery or antiquities and cultural property trafficking.

The theft occurred four days before thieves made off with priceless Napoleonic jewels from the world’s most-visited museum, the Louvre, in broad daylight. Authorities have made arrests but the jewels have not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3951 or submit a tip to the Art Crime Team online or by calling (800) 225-5324.

By HAVEN DALEY and JANIE HAR

OAKLAND, Calif.