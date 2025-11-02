Cal opens season at home against CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal begins the season at home against CSU Bakersfield.

Cal finished 11-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from deep.

CSU Bakersfield finished 4-11 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 6.8 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press