Cal opens season at home against CSU Bakersfield

By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts CSU Bakersfield in the season opener.

Cal finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

CSU Bakersfield finished 4-11 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Roadrunners averaged 10.1 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

