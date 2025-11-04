Rhodes leads San Diego against UC Irvine after 22-point outing

San Diego Toreros at UC Irvine Anteaters
Irvine, California; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays UC Irvine after Jayden Rhodes scored 22 points in San Diego’s 92-23 victory over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.
UC Irvine went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 21-10 overall. The Anteaters averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 19.5 from 3-point range.
San Diego finished 3-19 in WCC play and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Toreros gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press