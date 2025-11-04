Rhodes leads San Diego against UC Irvine after 22-point outing

San Diego Toreros at UC Irvine Anteaters

Irvine, California; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays UC Irvine after Jayden Rhodes scored 22 points in San Diego’s 92-23 victory over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

UC Irvine went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 21-10 overall. The Anteaters averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 19.5 from 3-point range.

San Diego finished 3-19 in WCC play and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Toreros gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press