USC plays Manhattan following Cofie’s 23-point showing

By AP News

Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at USC Trojans (1-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Manhattan after Jacob Cofie scored 23 points in USC’s 94-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

USC finished 12-7 at home a season ago while going 17-18 overall. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Manhattan finished 17-14 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Jaspers allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

