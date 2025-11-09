Skip to main content
Manhattan visits USC following Jones’ 21-point game

By AP News

Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at USC Trojans (1-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -27.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces USC after Terrance Jones scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 125-59 win over the Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) Bears.

USC finished 12-7 at home a season ago while going 17-18 overall. The Trojans averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Manhattan finished 17-14 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Jaspers allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

