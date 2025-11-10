Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Bartholomew leads Pacific against Cal after 24-point outing

By AP News

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Cal after Winner Bartholomew scored 24 points in Pacific’s 67-54 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Cal finished 16-1 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Golden Bears allowed opponents to score 64.4 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Pacific finished 4-9 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.