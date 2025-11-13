Skip to main content
UC Davis hosts Sacramento State following Williams’ 30-point performance

By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (2-1) at UC Davis Aggies (2-1)

Davis, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State take on UC Davis after Mikey Williams scored 30 points in Sacramento State’s 92-87 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

UC Davis finished 8-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Aggies averaged 68.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Sacramento State went 2-13 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 66.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

