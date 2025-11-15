Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sacramento State hosts Presbyterian following Cherry’s 22-point performance

By AP News

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-2) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-2)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Presbyterian after Jeremiah Cherry scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 77-73 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

Sacramento State went 5-11 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Hornets averaged 13.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

The Blue Hose are 1-1 on the road. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 13.4 assists per game led by Erik Taylor averaging 4.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.