Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sacramento State set for road matchup with the No. 15 UCLA Bruins

By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) at UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UCLA squares off against Sacramento State.

UCLA finished 15-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.2 last season.

The Hornets are 0-1 on the road. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.