Sacramento State set for road matchup with the No. 15 UCLA Bruins

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) at UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UCLA squares off against Sacramento State.

UCLA finished 15-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.2 last season.

The Hornets are 0-1 on the road. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

