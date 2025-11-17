Gorosito leads San Diego against Grambling after 22-point showing

Grambling Tigers (3-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Grambling after Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 22 points in San Diego’s 78-74 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

San Diego finished 6-27 overall with a 5-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Toreros averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Grambling went 12-22 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press