Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Benson leads New Orleans against Pepperdine after 33-point game

By AP News

New Orleans Privateers (3-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-2)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Pepperdine after Coleton Benson’s 33-point outing in New Orleans’ 85-63 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

Pepperdine finished 13-22 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Waves averaged 15.8 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

New Orleans finished 3-15 on the road and 4-27 overall a season ago. The Privateers averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.