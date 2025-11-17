Cal faces Presbyterian after Bell’s 27-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) at California Golden Bears (3-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Presbyterian after Chris Bell scored 27 points in Cal’s 99-96 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Cal finished 14-19 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Golden Bears shot 41.9% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Blue Hose are 1-2 in road games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press