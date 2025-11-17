Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cal faces Presbyterian after Bell’s 27-point game

By AP News

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) at California Golden Bears (3-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Presbyterian after Chris Bell scored 27 points in Cal’s 99-96 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Cal finished 14-19 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Golden Bears shot 41.9% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Blue Hose are 1-2 in road games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.