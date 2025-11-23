Boise State squares off against USC in Lahaina, Hawaii

USC Trojans (4-0) vs. Boise State Broncos (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays USC in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Broncos have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Boise State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

USC went 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press