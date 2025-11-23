Skip to main content
Boise State squares off against USC in Lahaina, Hawaii

By AP News

USC Trojans (4-0) vs. Boise State Broncos (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays USC in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Broncos have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Boise State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

USC went 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

