Pepperdine Waves and the Fresno State Bulldogs play in Palm Desert, California

By AP News

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) vs. Pepperdine Waves (3-3)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Fresno State at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Waves have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Javon Cooley leads the Waves with 6.3 boards.

The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Fresno State is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 15.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

