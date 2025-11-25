Skip to main content
Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels play in Palm Desert, California

By AP News

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces Ole Miss in Palm Desert, California.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 in non-conference play. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 20.2 assists per game led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 6.2.

The Rebels are 5-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks third in the SEC allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Iowa makes 57.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 18.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Ole Miss averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is shooting 57.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hawkeyes. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Ilias Kamardine averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. AJ Storr is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

