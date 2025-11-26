Santa Clara plays Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (5-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Saint Louis in Palm Desert, California.

The Broncos have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara is fifth in college basketball with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Billikens are 5-0 in non-conference play. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the A-10 giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

Santa Clara averages 81.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 68.6 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Amari McCottry is shooting 62.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 13.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press