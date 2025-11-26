Skip to main content
California Baptist wins 76-61 over San Diego

By AP News

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Muller had 22 points in California Baptist’s 76-61 win against San Diego on Tuesday at the Acrisure Series.

Muller shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Lancers (6-0). Martel Williams scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 15 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jalen Dollar shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. Jonathan Griman grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Toreros (3-3) were led by Ty-Laur Johnson, who posted 21 points and four steals. Toneari Lane added 14 points for San Diego. D’Arrae Goodwin had nine points.

California Baptist took the lead for good with 9:54 left in the second half. Williams helped his team pull away for the victory with 18 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

