Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
Sponsored By:

San Diego hosts No. 24 USC after Baker-Mazara’s 21-point game

By AP News

USC Trojans (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at San Diego Toreros (3-5)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 USC visits San Diego after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 21 points in USC’s 84-76 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Toreros are 3-2 on their home court. San Diego has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 away from home. USC is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

San Diego makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). USC scores 14.6 more points per game (89.0) than San Diego gives up (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sebastian Gorosito is shooting 37.2% and averaging 10.9 points for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.6 points.

Baker-Mazara is averaging 20.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 15.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.