Alijah Arenas returns to practice with USC after car crash and knee injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas has practiced for the first time with Southern California’s basketball team as he continues recovering from a knee injury he sustained last summer.

“It feels great to be back,” Arenas said. “I’ve been longing for it. I’m not getting off the court now.”

The freshman guard has been meeting with the coaching staff daily to learn USC’s plays and discuss strategy while rehabbing. The knee injury, diagnosed in July, required surgery.

“It was great to have him back with the rest of the guys,” coach Eric Musselman said Friday. “He’s got such a great basketball IQ and brings a tremendous amount of energy. It looked like he had been a part of practice for quite some time.”

Arenas is aiming to make his collegiate debut in mid-January.

The son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was involved in a car crash that led to him being placed in an induced coma in April. He spent six days in the hospital following the single-car crash in which Arenas hit a tree but didn’t suffer major injuries.

