Santa Anita postpones opening day due to significant rainstorm in the forecast

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita is postponing the opening day of its 89th winter racing season by two days until Dec. 28 because of an expected significant rainstorm.

The meeting usually opens the day after Christmas.

It’s the first time since 2019-20 that the historic track in Arcadia won’t open on Dec. 26. That season it also opened two days later.

The forecast calls for an atmospheric river to hit Southern California starting Tuesday through Friday. The delay should allow turf races to remain on the turf course for Dec. 28.

“With the amount of rain being forecast, it’s important to make this call as early as possible to give everyone advance notice,” said Nate Newby, Santa Anita’s general manager. “Everyone looks forward to Opening Day as it’s traditionally one of our biggest days of the year, so it’s not a decision we make lightly.”

The track’s first week will have racing on Dec. 28 and 29 before returning on Dec. 31 through Jan. 4.

