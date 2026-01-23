How California lawmakers are trying to speed up spending on voter-approved climate projects

A Democratic lawmaker is pushing a proposal to speed up $10 billion in funding for climate programs more than a year after voters approved Proposition 4, the state’s biggest investment yet to combat climate change.

Assemblymember David Alvarez of Chula Vista introduced Assembly Bill 35 to cut certain regulations tied to Prop. 4 to more quickly disburse the billions of dollars voters approved for water improvements, wildfire and drought preparedness plans.

The bill, which advanced from the Assembly Appropriations Committee Thursday, would exempt Prop. 4 funding from review under the Administrative Procedure Act, which dictates how state agencies follow rules and regulations and can cause lengthy delays in implementing programs.

California voters have approved a slew of multibillion-dollar bonds over the past two decades, some of which have faced long delays from regulatory obstacles that balloon costs. Voters in 2014 approved Proposition 1, allocating $1 billion for a water storage project in the Sacramento Valley that remains under construction. A proposal to speed up building high-speed rail by streamlining permitting failed in the Legislature last year despite voter approval of the $10 billion bond to construct it nearly two decades ago.

For the environment bond, the largest portion of the money, $3.8 billion, has been approved to go toward updating drinking water systems and drought resistance.

Alvarez has said his bill is a priority for addressing sewage pollution in the Tijuana River, which affects his district along the U.S.-Mexico border, and could provide as much as $30 million for cleanup projects near the river. The legislation could also help speed funding of other climate projects by 12 to 18 months.

“The exemption is not new or unprecedented,” Alvarez said. “The urgency is especially real in my district where communities have endured years of sewage pollution.”

The bill is supported by local governments and environmental groups such as the Wilderness Society and National Audubon Society. There is no formal opposition.

Opponents of the climate bond at the time criticized the amount of debt taxpayers would take on. They also cited likely project delays and a lack of accountability about where the money would go. It is expected to cost taxpayers $16 billion over 40 years to pay off, according to a legislative analysis.

Last year, lawmakers allocated $250 million from the $10 billion bond toward unrelated projects in their districts as the state faced a budget deficit and slashed social services and state positions. Some of those earmarks included $50 million for a redwood trail in former Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire’s Santa Rosa district and $1 million for an interactive water exhibit at a Santa Barbara museum in the district of Democratic Sen. Monique Limón, who represents the area and currently leads the state Senate.

Voters approved Prop. 4 with the expectation it would quickly address climate-related issues and this bill would help accomplish that, Alvarez said at a committee hearing last week.

The Wildlife Conservation Board, one of the state agencies expected to receive funding from Prop. 4, had a quarter of its $339 million allocation go toward additional earmarks for special projects in lawmakers’ districts, like $16 million to prevent urban development on San Julian Ranch in the district of Santa Barbara Assemblymember Gregg Hart, a Democrat.

AB 35 would not affect the earmarks lawmakers approved from the bond.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, a San Diego Republican who led the opposition to Prop. 4 in 2024 and criticized its subsequent earmarks, is among 30 co-authors of the bill from both parties.

“It’s my job to make sure San Diego participates in any of this type of funding,” Jones said. “AB 35, in my opinion, is good government. Because its purpose is to eliminate delays and waste in getting these processes removed.”

As many as nine projects could receive expedited funding for the river, where little action has been taken at the state level.

The bill awaits a floor vote in the Assembly next week.

This story was originally published by CalMatters and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

By NADIA LATHAN/CalMatters

CalMatters