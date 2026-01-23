Colts confirm the FBI has opened an investigation into the death of former owner Jim Irsay

The FBI has opened an investigation into the death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, team officials confirmed Friday.

When Irsay died in May, the team issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.” But in late August, The Washington Post reported Irsay continued to battle a longtime addiction to painkillers and that he had overdosed three times in the five years preceding his death.

“We are aware of the investigation, but at this time, we’ve not been contacted by the FBI or been served with any subpoenas,” the Colts said in Friday’s statement.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league would not comment on the report.

The Post reported Thursday that a federal grand jury subpoena it reviewed indicated the FBI is seeking records and information relating to Irsay’s death, his “substance (illegal and prescription) use,” and his “relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian,” an addiction specialist based in California. The subpoena was reportedly issued by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California earlier this month.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Haroutunian, whom the Post reported had prescribed pain pills and ketamine to Irsay in the months before his May 2025 death.

In August, the Post reported Irsay was prescribed ketamine, which is most commonly used as a general anesthetic, in his final months and that police were called to the hotel room in Beverly Hills, California, where Irsay died. The Post’s earlier report said Haroutunian, was staying at the hotel and overseeing Irsay’s treatment and that Haroutunian signed the death certificate.

The Post wrote that Irsay’s official cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest due to pneumonia and heart issues” but no autopsy was performed, and Beverly Hills police closed their investigation into the death days later.

When the first Post story was published in August, Irsay’s three daughters who now run the Colts — Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson — issued a statement saying their father “never claimed to be perfect” and acknowledging he used his voice “to reduce the stigma” of addiction and mental health issues to advocate for those who fought similar battles.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

