Prophet Johnson scores 26 to help Sacramento State take down Montana 86-79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson had 26 points to propel Sacramento State to an 86-79 victory over Montana on Saturday night.

Johnson also had seven rebounds and five steals for the Hornets (8-13, 4-5 Big Sky Conference). Arman Madi shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Jahni Summers shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Te’Jon Sawyer led the Grizzlies (13-10, 7-3) with 31 points and seven rebounds. Money Williams added 24 points and eight assists, while Kenyon Aguino had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press