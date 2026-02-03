Wilson signing continues A’s youth movement with eye on veterans as Las Vegas move nears

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Athletics, for the second time in just more than a month, formally signed one of their young players in their future city when All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson inked his $70 million, seven-year contract on Monday.

Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom signed his deal at the same desk on Dec. 30.

It’s been a bit of a theme for the organization going back to last offseason, and maybe the A’s will begin to attract veteran free agents to fortify their younger talent closer to their scheduled move to Las Vegas in 2028.

They will play at least the next two seasons in West Sacramento, California, and temporarily residing in a Triple-A ballpark probably cost the A’s a shot at eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado, who rejected a trade.

“I think in all fairness, the Arenado situation might have worked out differently had we been here even next year instead of in two years,” A’s general manager David Forst said. “So I think the combination of the talent we think we have with getting closer and closer to being here I think will certainly impact our ability to attract free agents. I’ve felt that way in conversations this offseason.”

The 23-year-old Wilson is the fourth player the A’s have signed through at least 2028.

Their other deals include an $86 million, seven-year contract for the 24-year-old Soderstrom, a $60 million, five-year contract with 31-year-old designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker and a $65.5 million, seven-year deal with 25-year-old outfielder Lawrence Butler. Soderstrom’s deal is the richest in team history.

Up next could be contracts with 22-year-old first baseman Nick Kurtz and 28-year-old catcher Shea Langeliers.

This offseason, the A’s made a trade with the New York Mets to acquire 33-year-old second baseman Jeff McNeil.

“We’ve got a lot of good veterans in our clubhouse right now,” Wilson said. “Rooker and Langeliers are leaders in our clubhouse, and we got McNeil this offseason that we’re super excited to have. I’m really excited to learn from him. He’s a guy who’s been playing for a lot of years now. He’s been very successful, and having another leader come to our clubhouse is something that our younger guys are super grateful to have.”

Wilson, selected sixth in the 2023 amateur draft, played in 92 games for the then-Oakland A’s in 2024. Last season, he hit .311 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs and was the first fan-elected rookie All-Star starting shortstop. He also finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Kurtz, who was a unanimous selection.

“It’s just under a year after (he was) drafted he was playing in the big leagues,” Forst said. “It opened the door for a lot of guys coming to be drafted, get here and show how quickly we can turn this team over and turn it into a team we feel is ready to compete, ready to be a playoff team again and certainly, as we head towards 2028 Las Vegas, be a team that’s ready to win.”

Just as Soderstrom did in late December, Wilson toured the stadium construction site. He even autographed where home plate will be placed.

Wilson, whose offseason included marrying former Arizona softball player Logan Cole in December, said he was more than happy to solidify his baseball future.

His contract takes him through the 2032 season with a club option for 2033. By signing him now, the A’s avoid salary arbitration after the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons. Wilson also would have been eligible for free agency after the 2030 World Series.

“I think it goes back to the teammates you have in the locker room and the guys that you share the field with,” Wilson said. “We have a very special group here that goes to work every day. For me, it was an easy decision knowing that I’m going to share the field with those guys for the next seven to eight years.”

That will include sharing the field in Las Vegas.

Wilson and many of his teammates already are familiar with the city because Las Vegas is where the club’s Triple-A affiliate is located. He played in 26 games at that ballpark in 2024 and four last season during an injury-rehab stint in August.

“When I was playing here, the fans were very passionate about their sports,” Wilson said. “I’ve been to a couple of (Vegas Golden) Knights games. I’ve seen how their fan base works for them, too. It’s been awesome for us to see that and knowing we’re coming into a city that has a lot of sports fans.”

