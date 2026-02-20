Venus Williams earns a wild card return to Indian Wells for singles and doubles

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Venus Williams is getting a wild card into the singles and doubles draws for the BNP Paribas Open next month in the Southern California desert.

The 45-year-old will be making her first appearance in the tournament since 2024, when she lost in the first round as a wild card. She’s a three-time semifinalist, most recently in 2018. She boycotted the event between 2002 and 2016 after a controversial incident in 2001.

“It’s an honor to award the first wild card of this year’s event to Venus Williams,” tournament director Tommy Haas said Friday. ”Venus is a legend of the game, and one of the most accomplished players our sport has ever seen.”

It will be Williams’ 10th career appearance in the tournament, which runs March 4-15. A year ago, she was given a wild card, but didn’t accept it.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Indian Wells and can’t wait to return home to play in California,” Williams said.

She most recently competed in the Australian Open, losing in the first round in singles and doubles.

Williams is scheduled to compete in the ATX Open, a WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas, that starts Saturday and runs through March 1.

___

