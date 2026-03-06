Izoje pours in 23, Syracuse women hold on to beat California 70-59 in ACC Tournament

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Uche Izoje recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Syracuse to a 70-59 win over California on Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

It marked Syracuse’s first ACC Tournament win since 2021 and sent the Orange to the quarterfinals after doubling their conference win total from last season.

The Orange struck quickly, opening the game on a 9-0 run and never trailing. Syracuse extended the margin to 37-16 by halftime as California struggled offensively.

The Golden Bears shot 25% from the field in the first half and committed 10 turnovers, producing their lowest scoring half of the season.

California pushed back in the second half, trimming its deficit that had reached 21 points. A 3-pointer from Lulu Twidale pulled the Bears within 56-52 midway through the fourth quarter.

Syracuse answered behind Izoje, who scored during a decisive stretch late in the game. Laila Phelia connected with Izoje on an alley-oop that pushed the lead to 61-53 with just over three minutes remaining.

The Bears were unable to get closer, going the final two and a half minutes without a field goal as Syracuse closed the game at the free-throw line.

Phelia added 17 points for the Orange, while Sophie Burrows extended her streak to 16 straight games with a made 3-pointer. Izoje, the ACC rookie of the year, was 11 of 19 from the field.

Sakima Walker led California with 19 points. Twidale finished with 14 and Gisella Maul added 13.

Up next

Syracuse will play No. 2 seed Louisville on Friday in the quarterfinals.

California awaits an invitation to play in a postseason tournament.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball