Chris Kreider is signing with the Canadiens after terminating his deal with the Ducks

MONTREAL (AP) — Chris Kreider agreed to terms on a contract for this season with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday after mutually terminating his previous deal with the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week.

Kreider, a Massachusetts native, wanted to get back to the Eastern Conference to be closer to family after playing last year in Southern California following a trade from the New York Rangers. The 35-year-old winger joins a young team that is coming off reaching the East final before losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina.

Kreider has been booed in Montreal since colliding with Carey Price during a playoff series with the Rangers in 2014. Price did not play again that spring because of a resulting knee injury.

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