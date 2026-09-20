Austin’s Brad Stuver duels Dallas’ Daniel De Sousa Britto to 0-0 draw

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Austin FC’s Brad Stuver had four saves in a scoreless duel with FC Dallas’ Daniel De Sousa Britto on Saturday night.

Stuver helped Austin (7-10-9) earn a point on the road against Dallas (12-6-8) for just the second time against six losses.

De Sousa Britto finished with three saves for Dallas, which began the day in third place in the Western Conference after three straight victories.

Dallas leads the all-time series 8-2-4 after posting a 2-1 road win earlier over Austin, which has gone 2-0-4 since.

Dallas has gone 3-0-2 since a 5-0 road loss to the West-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.

Austin beat the Whitecaps 2-1 on the road its last time out.

Dallas is 5-2-5 at home this season and Austin is 3-7-4 on the road.

Up next

Austin: Hosts San Diego FC on Saturday.

Dallas: Hosts Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

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