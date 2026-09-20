Far from shore, Tropical Storm Fay forms as Odalys eyes hurricane strength

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean but does not appear to pose a threat to land.

Tropical Storm Fay, which formed early Sunday, was located about 450 miles (730 kilometers) southwest of the Azores. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Fay will likely dissipate by the end of the week.

Separately, Tropical Storm Odalys has formed southwest of Mexico’s west coast and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm’s center is about 1,245 miles (2,005 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either tropical storm.

Fay’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph) at 5 a.m. EDT. Additional strengthening is expected in the short term. It was moving north-northeast at 5 mph (7 kph). The Azores are an autonomous region of Portugal about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) off the coast of mainland Portugal.