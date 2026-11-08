Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

California Golden Bears face the No. 10 Houston Cougars

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Houston Cougars (1-0) vs. California Golden Bears (2-0)

Stateline, Nevada; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will take on No. 10 Houston at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

Cal finished 22-12 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Golden Bears shot 44.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 30-7 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Cougars averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.