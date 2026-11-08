California Golden Bears face the No. 10 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (1-0) vs. California Golden Bears (2-0)

Stateline, Nevada; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will take on No. 10 Houston at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

Cal finished 22-12 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Golden Bears shot 44.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 30-7 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Cougars averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.3 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press