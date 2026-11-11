Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Inman erupts from distance to send Colorado past San Diego 83-75

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado sophomore Ian Inman scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and the Buffaloes beat San Diego 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Barrington Hargress scored 16 points, reserve Josiah Sanders 15 and Noah Feddersen 10. Alex Dickeson grabbed 10 rebounds for Colorado (2-1).

The Buffs made 26 of 51 shot attempts.

Davion Hill scored 20 points, Jevon Hill 18 and Dusty Stromer 11 for the Toreros (2-1).

The Toreros led the entire first half and went to intermission up 37-34. Colorado had to outscore the Toreros 15-9 in the first seven minutes of the second half for its first lead of the game. Hargress’s 23-foot, 3-pointer put Colorado up 49-46 with 13:14 to go.

Terry McMorris’s layup with 6:33 remaining capped a 12-7 surge to put the Toreros ahead 63-58. Colorado countered with 15-4 run and stayed ahead for the remainder of the game.

Stromer’s 23-foot shot from long range got San Diego within 75-72 with 1:24 left by it never got closer. Inman responded with a 3 23 seconds later to help Colorado seal it.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts Chicago State on Sunday.

Colorado: Travels to face Providence on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.