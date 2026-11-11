Inman erupts from distance to send Colorado past San Diego 83-75

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado sophomore Ian Inman scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and the Buffaloes beat San Diego 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Barrington Hargress scored 16 points, reserve Josiah Sanders 15 and Noah Feddersen 10. Alex Dickeson grabbed 10 rebounds for Colorado (2-1).

The Buffs made 26 of 51 shot attempts.

Davion Hill scored 20 points, Jevon Hill 18 and Dusty Stromer 11 for the Toreros (2-1).

The Toreros led the entire first half and went to intermission up 37-34. Colorado had to outscore the Toreros 15-9 in the first seven minutes of the second half for its first lead of the game. Hargress’s 23-foot, 3-pointer put Colorado up 49-46 with 13:14 to go.

Terry McMorris’s layup with 6:33 remaining capped a 12-7 surge to put the Toreros ahead 63-58. Colorado countered with 15-4 run and stayed ahead for the remainder of the game.

Stromer’s 23-foot shot from long range got San Diego within 75-72 with 1:24 left by it never got closer. Inman responded with a 3 23 seconds later to help Colorado seal it.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts Chicago State on Sunday.

Colorado: Travels to face Providence on Saturday.

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