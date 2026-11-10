DOJ sues Lyft alleging discrimination against riders with disabilities

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Lyft, accusing the company of discriminating against passengers with disabilities who seek rides on its platform.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, says Lyft “is aware of, but fails to prevent and remedy” several discriminatory practices against riders who need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. That includes denying rides to people who have service animals or use stowable wheelchairs and refusing to let passengers with mobility issues sit in the front seat, the suit alleges.

“Individuals with disabilities should be able to rely on rideshare services free of discrimination,” said Jesus A. Osete, acting assistant attorney general, in a statement. “We intend to uphold the ADA’s promise that people with disabilities are entitled to equal access in every part of public life, including essential transportation services.”

Lyft firmly rejected the accusations in a statement.

The lawsuit is the latest from the federal government that targets ride-hailing companies for treatment of would-be riders with disabilities. The administration filed a similar lawsuit against Uber last year, which is ongoing. Uber settled a separate suit in 2022, and Lyft settled a different one in 2020. The companies stress that their policies and in-app tools require that drivers provide ADA accommodations and remind them of the consequences of refusing to do so.

The new lawsuit against Lyft named several examples of people across the country who hailed a ride on the platform but had one — or, in some cases, several — drivers refuse to take them to their destination, including as recently as last month. Those individuals experienced delays in getting to medical appointments, cancellation fees and other issues as a result, the suit said.

Lyft policies require drivers to accommodate riders who travel with service animals or mobility devices and “drivers who violate these policies face serious consequences, including permanent deactivation,” the company said in a statement.

“We’ve cooperated with the DOJ throughout its review and remain committed to serving every rider, including riders with disabilities,” the company said.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The DOJ said it is seeking $53 million for individuals who have been discriminated against and have submitted complaints to Lyft or the department.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press