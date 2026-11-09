San Diego visits Colorado after Hargress’ 33-point performance

San Diego Toreros (2-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays San Diego after Barrington Hargress scored 33 points in Colorado’s 77-66 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

Colorado went 17-16 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

San Diego went 12-21 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Toreros averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 27.6 from 3-point range.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press