Week 16: Sonora High School, Landon Wilson, Sophomore

Landon Wilson deserves the High School Student Athlete of the Week because as an athlete, he is one of the most dedicated. Landon runs cross country and track and continues to excel and perform at the highest level. He is motivated to continuously push himself to the limit, and he also helps motivate and encourage others to give it their best effort.

Wilson is often up before school training, and putting in the miles after school too. He is also getting good grades in school. Julie Wilson shares, “We are all so incredibly proud of him and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”