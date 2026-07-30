Week 20: Summerville High School, Massimo Ellenberger, Sophomore

Massimo Ellenberger deserves KKBN’s High School Student Athlete of the Week because not only is he an all-star on the field, but off the field as well. He is always caring for other people and going out of his way to be a team player. He goes the extra mile every chance he gets.

His Mother, Jess Dangelo, says, “He is the best big brother around,” and shares that coaches and sponsors have given Massimo many compliments for his actions to her as she watched him out on the field running the ball. Dangelo says, “Can’t wait to see you this upcoming season and you have made me one proud mom!”