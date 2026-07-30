Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
93.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Week 20: Summerville High School, Massimo Ellenberger, Sophomore

Add us as a preferred source
By Sabrina Biehl
Summerville Bears logo

Summerville Bears logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Massimo Ellenberger deserves KKBN’s High School Student Athlete of the Week because not only is he an all-star on the field, but off the field as well. He is always caring for other people and going out of his way to be a team player. He goes the extra mile every chance he gets.

His Mother, Jess Dangelo, says, “He is the best big brother around,” and shares that coaches and sponsors have given Massimo many compliments for his actions to her as she watched him out on the field running the ball. Dangelo says, “Can’t wait to see you this upcoming season and you have made me one proud mom!”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.